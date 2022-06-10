Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 112 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $903.00.

TSLA stock traded down $32.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $686.26. The company had a trading volume of 792,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The firm has a market cap of $710.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $857.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $929.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

