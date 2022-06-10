Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 266 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,874,128. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

