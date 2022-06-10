Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 306,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,944,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,501. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

