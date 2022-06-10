Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 6.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. 1,052,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

