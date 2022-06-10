Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $263,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,634. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

