Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 12,065 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,519. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

