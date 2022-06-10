Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.17. 63,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $353.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

