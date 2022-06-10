Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.81). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 608,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 44,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,647. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.