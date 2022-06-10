Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

