Analysts Anticipate Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Semrush posted sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year sales of $249.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semrush.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 27.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SEMR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 133,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.53.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.