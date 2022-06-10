Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Albany International posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.62. 91,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,954. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

