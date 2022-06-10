Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.84 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

