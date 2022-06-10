Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will announce $54.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.39 million and the highest is $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $55.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $219.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

