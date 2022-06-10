Analysts Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

