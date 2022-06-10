Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report $879.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.39 million and the highest is $885.10 million. Donaldson reported sales of $773.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,043. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

