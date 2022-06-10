Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will report $289.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $263.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.77.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $219.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.12 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.