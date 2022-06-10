Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

PAYX stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,182. Paychex has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

