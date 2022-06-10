Analysts Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target at $3.60

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNCZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.60 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.