Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target at C$76.44

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.44.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$61.06 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 72,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

