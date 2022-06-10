Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$2,414.29

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CSU opened at C$1,929.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,042.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,119.86. The firm has a market cap of C$40.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,743.61 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 83.5599988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

