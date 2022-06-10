Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $81.13

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,836. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 112,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 154.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

