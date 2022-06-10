Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $56.86

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.66. 5,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,593. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

