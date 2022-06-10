Analyzing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -7.72% -3.11% -0.80% Foresight Autonomous N/A -25.02% -23.05%

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Foresight Autonomous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 7.83 -$75.40 million ($0.55) -95.56 Foresight Autonomous $120,000.00 382.57 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Foresight Autonomous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ceridian HCM and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 4 7 0 2.38 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.29%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 743.29%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foresight Autonomous beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. It offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. The company also provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Its solutions are also used in defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment markets. In addition, it offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute the QuadSight vision system; and a strategic partnership agreement with Knorr-Bremse for light rail vehicle systems. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

