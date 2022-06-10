ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.93 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

