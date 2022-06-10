Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
