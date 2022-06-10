Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

