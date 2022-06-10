Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 233,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 78,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 415,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,961,488. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

