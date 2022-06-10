Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

