Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $486.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.27. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.95.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

