Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $486.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.27. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.95.
In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.