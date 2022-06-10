APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $50.04

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $51.09. APA shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 49,549 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get APA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.