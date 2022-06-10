Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $4.93 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 132,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.