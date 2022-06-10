Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. AbbVie comprises about 5.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
