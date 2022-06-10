Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. AbbVie comprises about 5.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

