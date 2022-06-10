Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,356. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.