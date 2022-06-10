Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.92 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

