AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker Sells 10,455 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APPF opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

