Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $575,873.22 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.