Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,124 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Arcosa worth $49,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.