Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.65.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

AMBP stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

