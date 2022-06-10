Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.34 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

