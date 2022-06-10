Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will report $466.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.82 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $459.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 105,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

