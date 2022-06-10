Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE ASAN traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,583. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

