Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

ABG stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.03.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

