Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

