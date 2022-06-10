Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
