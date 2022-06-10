Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $89.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

