Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

AEXAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

