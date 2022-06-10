AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $25.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,819 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,397,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

