Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.15 target price on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.23.

ACB stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

