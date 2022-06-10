Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.15 target price on the stock.
ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.23.
ACB stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
