Aurox (URUS) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.68 or 0.00084577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $420,880.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

