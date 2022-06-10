Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.24

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.24 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 567.60 ($7.11). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 570.80 ($7.15), with a volume of 1,780,935 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.02) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.47) to GBX 601 ($7.53) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 654.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

