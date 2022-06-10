Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,362 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $87,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

