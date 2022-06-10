Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

